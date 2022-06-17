Baby Jeep EV Looks Just Like It's Citroen Sibling

Jeep is getting ready to unveil its all-new and fully electric baby SUV, based on Stellantis underpinnings and our spy photographers caught a camouflaged prototype out in the open. Those spy shots confirm what we saw a few days ago, along with rumors about the possible use of the Jeepster nameplate. While the prototype doesn’t immediately hit you as a Jeep, a closer examination reveals many similarities with the official sketches that were published last March. In fact, with Jeep’s signature grille being covered from the camouflage wrap, the front end with the split headlights could be mistaken for a Citroen. We are sure though that the upcoming small SUV will look better without the wrap, revealing more of its rugged styling.



