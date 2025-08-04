Baby Land Rover Defender Prototype Sees The Light Of Day

Rock-solid evidence of a new version of the Land Rover Defender has now come to light with the first on-road prototypes spotted ahead of a likely reveal next year. This more urban-focused model won’t just be smaller than the existing Defender, it will also feature an all-electric powertrain.  
 
The new model is one of six that JLR will launch by 2026, expanding the phenomenally successful Defender range with a smaller and more accessible version akin to the Discovery and Range Rover Sport models. We asked the company for clarification, but it said: “JLR does not comment on future product programmes or speculation.”


