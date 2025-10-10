Back To Basics German Built Capricorn 01 Zagato To Have 900HP And A Manual Transmission

Dubbed the Capricorn 01 Zagato, it has been conceived to celebrate analogue driver’s cars, with minimal digital screens or driver assistance systems.

It's based on a carbonfibre chassis inspired by LMP1 race cars and shod with bodywork also made from the composite, giving it a kerb weight of less than 1200kg.

It's fitted with a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 supplied by Ford, fettled by Capricorn to produce 738lb ft of torque and “more than” 900PS (888bhp) – although the firm said the car has yet to be homologated, so the final figure may change slightly.