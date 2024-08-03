Backing The EV Trend? Stellantis Investing $6 Billion In ICE Engine Development

Stellantis has announced a new powertrain development investment equating to over $6 billion, with one of its biggest goals being the implementation of Bio-Hybrid technology. What is that, you ask? As the name suggests, it's a combination of electrification and flex-fuel engines running on biofuels like ethanol. This will include powertrains with plug-in hybrid functionality, those with dual-clutch transmissions, and fully electric vehicles. The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, Brazil, is where this technology is being developed for the global market and also where a new fully electric vehicle will be produced sometime in the future. Stellantis says that new hybrid technologies will start becoming available by the end of this year, meaning the electric Charger Daytona isn't a preview of every Stellantis product to come.



