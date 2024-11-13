Backlog No More: Order A Cybertruck Today And Get It In 2 Weeks

Tesla recently dropped the $20,000 Foundation Series markup and started selling the Cybertruck at its regular prices. However, instead of "infinite demand," as people expected, and the million-strong waiting list, the Cybertruck can be ordered with a delivery window of about two weeks. Even better, you can buy one from the inventory in select states if you're willing to pay the Foundation Series price.

The demand for electric pickup trucks across the US market is at its lowest since the Rivian R1T launched in 2021. This contrasted with people's expectations, considering that pickup trucks are some of the hottest vehicles on the US market. However, after a spike in interest in an electric pickup truck, it appears that demand bottomed out. This hit legacy carmakers hard, but neither Rivian nor Tesla was spared.



Read Article