Bad Brake Welds Cause Recall On 2023 Through 2025 Mini, Rolls Royce And BMW Models

BMW North America has identified an issue affecting certain BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce vehicles produced for the 2023 through 2025 model years. Due to iffy welds in the servomotor of the integrated brake control module, a loss of power brake assist is possible, which also results in a loss of rear brake function. But that's not all…

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the dynamic stability control and the antilock brake system may not function either. Back in July 2024, the German automaker became aware of the recall condition during end-of-line testing of the integrated brake control module.

The subsequent engineering review indicated improper welding of the servomotor's hollow shaft. Also worth mentioning, the supplier of the integrated brake module is Frankfurt-based Continental Automotive Technologies GmbH. Dealers have already been instructed to replace suspect modules with brand-new units produced according to specification.