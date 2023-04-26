Bad Genes? Study Says If You SUCK At Driving Your Kids Will Too

Parents cop a lot of flak from their adult children about the bad habits they instilled during childhood.

Now bad drivers can get in on the action, with research showing bad driving might be hereditary.

A study by UK-based firm Scrap Car Comparison analysed the driving records of bad drivers and people with a clean driving history, and compared them with the records of their parents.

The findings revealed 66 per cent of drivers who have broken road laws were like their parents who had done the same.

Just 26 per cent of rule-breaking drivers had parents with clean driving records.