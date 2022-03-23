Bahrain Formula 1 Event The Most Watched Since 1995

Historically, Formula 1 had always struggled to break into the American market. That's all begun to change in recent years, and the series continues to build its connection with US audiences. As reported by CNBC, this year's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix captured the biggest cable audience for a race since 1995. According to Nielsen metrics reported by ESPN, the Bahrain GP attracted a peak of 1.5 million viewers between 12:30 pm to 12:45 pm, Eastern time, while maintaining an average of 1.3 million viewers for the duration. The ratings mark a significant leap above the average 927,000 viewers that tuned in to last year's race. Notably, it was the most viewed Formula 1 race on US cable television since the 1995 Brazilian GP, which captured an audience of 1.74 million.



