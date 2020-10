The Nissan Z Proto may look completely different than the 370Z but as this video shows, it seems to be a 370Z beneath that retro-inspired bodywork.

Eager to see the Z Proto up close, a trio of Japanese YouTubers headed to the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama where the prototype is currently on display. While the video is in Japanese, it does offer English subtitles, allowing us to understand just what is being said.