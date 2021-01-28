Ban Margera Makes Real-Life "JACKASS" Decision And Gets Bentley STOLEN At SoCal Gas Station

Jackass reality TV and film star Brandon Bam Margera briefly stopped into a San Marcos gas station's convenience store Wednesday morning to get gas and charge his phone before having his Bentley stolen, the star said.



Margera told NBC 7 he had an early morning appointment with a shaman in Escondido in San Diego's North County. He lives in Southern California and decided to drive down early the night before and spend the night rather than make the drive early the next morning for the appointment.




Ban Margera Makes Real-Life

