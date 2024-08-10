Ban On Chinese Connected Vehicles Extends To Non Connected Powersport Vehicles as Well

Another day, another weird economic flex by the United States' Congressional delegates as, just like TikTok, the representatives are looking to go after certain foreign vehicle manufacturers. Including powersport OEMs.

The U.S. Commerce Department recently proposed rules that would ban vehicles with software and hardware links to China and Russia by model year 2027. Officials with the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced the new rules last week, which specifically target vehicles with "connected vehicles". And in the world of motorcycles, CFMoto is at the top of the list.