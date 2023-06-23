Band Of 20 Children Suspected In 81 Car Break-Ins In Mississippi Town Night Of Crime

Police in the far north Mississippi town of Southaven say that criminals broke into 81 cars during a single night. Of that number, 35 were in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto, a hospital in the area. The investigation is still ongoing. The police department says that it was called to the hospital in the early morning hours of June 20th. It’s there that they found 35 cars that had been burglarized. Just south of the hospital, there are a number of hotels including a Holiday Inn, a Fairfield Inn, and a Comfort Suites. Police say that among the many hotels near the hospital, they found 46 more cars broken into. There’s no word on exactly how long the criminal(s) were working on this group of cars but even at one car per minute they would’ve been in the area for well over an hour. Past incidents prove that automotive break-ins can be very fast. According to a statement released by Baptist DeSoto, it’s working with the police and alerted them at the first sign of trouble Tuesday morning.



