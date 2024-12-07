Band Of Teenage Boys And Girls Steal Kia And Go On High Speed Chase

It already starts to feel like it'll take years before Kia and Hyundai manage to deal with the Kia Boys madness, as no matter how hard they insist, people still won't patch their cars. Not installing the anti-theft update means the door to your Kia remains open for teenagers planning to take a ride for Internet views. Unfortunately, a Kia Telluride owner from Willoughby, Ohio, learned this the hard way when a group of five juveniles (three girls and two boys) stole the car and went for a ride in town. Police spotted the stolen car at 2.45 AM – which made me wonder how come a group of teenagers, including three girls, were out so late – and tried to block it at a gas station.



The three girls went inside a store and were captured on camera, but jumped back in the car when they spotted the police car. Multiple police agencies teamed up to catch the teens, but the driver took off and jumped right on I-90, where the vehicle reached 115 MPH (approximately 185 KPH).



Read Article