Bankrupt Fisker Decides To Cover Warranty Repairs After Internet Blowback

Fisker was about to pull the rug out from under Ocean owners one more time before turning the lights off for good. Fortunately, the online backlash that followed our reporting about the company's plans to make unlucky Ocean buyers pay for the labor associated with the recalls got to whoever was left in charge, and they made it right. Admittedly, we cannot take full credit for Fisker's 180-degree move. It's you who convinced the soon-to-be-defunct carmaker that it should not do the wrong thing and attract unwanted attention from regulators yet again. Ocean owners who have to deal with non-software recalls are not going to pay the yet-to-be-known repair shops for their labor. The automaker updated its FAQ website section. It now clearly says that Fisker techs will perform inspections and tests. In case the water pump or the door handles must be replaced, the owner will not pay anything.



