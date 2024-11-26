Bankrupt Fisker Suffers 6th Recall On Ocean EV

Despite being a zombie company at this point, Fisker has yet another recall to take care of for the single model of car it sold before going out of business. The latest recall covers 7,745 Fisker Ocean SUVs from model years 2023 and 2024 over the concern that they can roll when parked. Of the six recalls now issued, this is one of the most critical. The documents were filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on November 15th, with the problem stated as: "The transmission may not shift into the selected gear, allowing the vehicle to roll away while in Drive or Reverse." The odd thing is that Fisker says it fixed the recall in March 2024 when it issued an over-the-air (OTA) software update on March 11, 2024.



