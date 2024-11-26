Bankrupt Fisker Suffers 6th Recall On Ocean EV

Agent009 submitted on 11/26/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:41 AM

Views : 234 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Despite being a zombie company at this point, Fisker has yet another recall to take care of for the single model of car it sold before going out of business. The latest recall covers 7,745 Fisker Ocean SUVs from model years 2023 and 2024 over the concern that they can roll when parked. Of the six recalls now issued, this is one of the most critical. The documents were filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on November 15th, with the problem stated as: "The transmission may not shift into the selected gear, allowing the vehicle to roll away while in Drive or Reverse." The odd thing is that Fisker says it fixed the recall in March 2024 when it issued an over-the-air (OTA) software update on March 11, 2024.

Read Article


Bankrupt Fisker Suffers 6th Recall On Ocean EV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)