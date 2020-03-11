Bankrupt Hertz Needs $4 Billion To Buy A New Fleet Of Vehicles

Hertz is looking to secure a $4 billion financing package to refresh its fleet of vehicles as it tries to get back on its feet.

 

The rental car giant has been hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns and the lack of travel around the world. It filed for Chapter 11 earlier this year and in October, secured $1.65 billion in financing to help it through bankruptcy proceedings. It has since filed a motion asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve the financing that will keep it operational through 2021.



