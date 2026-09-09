Banned Chinese Airbag Has Claimed 11 Victims So Far

A ruptured air bag inflator has killed an 11th person in the United States, and the crash that did it looked survivable right up until the part failed. NHTSA confirmed the death on September 3, and it involved a component the agency banned outright earlier this year.

The inflator is marked DTN60DB, built by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co Ltd, and NHTSA says it is likely illegally imported. If your car had a driver's air bag replaced after a 2020 or later crash, this is worth ten minutes of your time.