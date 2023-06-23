Barbie Movie Drives Up Interest In Corvettes And Convertibles

Gone are the days when auto enthusiasts would turn up their nose at the idea of an all-pink vehicle because it's too girly and lame. At least some of them are now interested in Barbiecoring their rides, judging by the major recent spike in searches for pink convertibles in general and pink Chevrolet Corvettes in particular. Barbie really is everything, as the tagline for the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie says. The official trailer for Barbie dropped in May 2023, and it led to a spike in searches for Barbie-like vehicles, especially for a convertible Corvette like she's shown driving in the footage, automotive marketplace AutoTrader reports. Speaking strictly numbers, searches on the platform for pink convertibles have gone up by 93%, while for convertible Corvettes by 120% after the release of the trailer, compared to the same timeframe last year.



