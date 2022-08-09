Base Model Corvette Z06 Only Gets 14 MPG, And It Goes Downhill From There

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will return combined fuel consumption figures of 14 mpg in standard guise and 15 mpg for the Z07 Performance Pack-equipped models.

While the EPA has yet to officially announce consumption figures for the mid-engined sports car, Corvette chief engineer Josh Holder recently told Corvette Blogger that the automaker has submitted final fuel consumption figures to the agency.

In the city, the flagship variant of the C8 Corvette returns 12 mpg while on the highway it is rated at 19 mpg in base form and 21 mpg for the Z07 model.