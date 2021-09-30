Based On What You Know RIGHT NOW, If You Were Or Are In-Market For An Off-Roader Based On RELIABILITY And QUALITY ALONE, Would YOU Buy The New BRONCO, WRANGLER Or DEFENDER?

There have been a LOT of stories recently about Ford's Bronco dilemma with quality and fit and finish in tandem with delivery delays for customers like me. No surprises there.



Before that, the buzz was on the unreliability of the all new Land Rover Defender and the massive electronic issues and bricked vehicles.



And to round it out, all the negative news aimed at the reliability of the elder statesman, the Jeep Wrangler and it's not so stellar quality issues.



So what's a customer to do?



You WANT an off-roader and there is enough negativity going around.



So we ask with what you know RIGHT NOW if you were/are in market for a new off-roader which one would YOU be MOST comfortable buying based on QUALITY and RELIABILITY ALONE?



New BRONCO? New DEFENDER? Or, the JEEP WRANGLER?



Discuss...










