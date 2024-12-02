Battery Replacements Come Due For Older BMW i3 EVs And The Costs Are Shocking

First released in 2013, the i3 marked BMW‘s initial foray into the realm of mainstream electric vehicles. Primarily designed as a city car rather than a long-distance traveler, it wrapped up its U.S. journey in 2021 with approximately 45,100 units sold on this side of the pond.



Three years after its demise, the BMW i3 remains a dapper little puddle jumper that isn’t too expensive on the used-car market. Like most luxury cars though, and especially ones from established European marques, it’s not the initial cost but the lurking maintenance expenses that can catch you off guard.



