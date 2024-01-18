Battery Tech Firm Working On 100 Miles Of Charge Per Every 5 Minutes - Is That Fast Enough?

Now that electric vehicles and the technologies that power them have settled in a position of strength (meaning they're slowly taking hold of the market), the race is on between the companies involved to better them all and eliminate the few remaining things that are holding EVs back.



One such thing is charging time for the car's battery. Despite the many advancements in fast-charging technologies made in recent years, it still takes an uncomfortable amount of time for many production EVs to get their fill. At least when compared with the ultra-fast operation of filling a vehicle's tank with conventional fuel, that is.





Read Article