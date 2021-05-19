Battle Of The Baby Trucks: Honda Ridgeline Or Hyundai Santa Cruz Which Is The One For You?

How do you compete with top-selling trucks from the likes of Ford, Ram, and Chevrolet? Well, maybe you don't. At least, that's the strategy that seems to have been taken by Honda and Hyundai when designing the Ridgeline and Santa Cruz.

The Ridgeline came first, of course, and it has been praised and derided in equal measure for its unibody underpinnings. The new entrant is the smaller and much flashier Hyundai Santa Cruz, doubling the number of unibody pickups in North America to a grand total of two. Despite the difference in size and aesthetics, these two trucks share their unibody construction and have emerged as unlikely rivals, so which one is better?