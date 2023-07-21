Battle Of The Bullies: UAW Refuses To Endorse The "Big Guy" Unless He Plays Ball In Automaker Talks

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain has made winning the support of Washington a key part of the union's strategy to nail down new labor deals with the Detroit Three automakers.
 
Part of that approach includes a decision by the UAW to hold off on endorsing U.S. President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, in a move to pressure the administration, industry executives and analysts said. U.S. unions are making bolder contract demands in the tighter labor market.
 
Fain, who represents 150,000 U.S. hourly workers at General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis, came to Washington on Wednesday, a day after opening talks with GM, to meet with lawmakers and make the case that the union's demands are reasonable.
 


