Battle Of the Hybrids: Porsche Panamera VS BMW M5

The seventh-generation BMW M5 super-saloon is, right now, lurking ominously in my rear-view mirror as the winter dawn breaks slowly on the westbound M4.

That car has much to prove and today it should have some great roads to prove it on, and a fair, modern rival against which to compete – rather than being weighed down by many decades of wonderful, celebrated and broadly irrelevant performance car heritage.

On which topic, I wonder if the M division management might now consider it a mistake to have rolled out so many old-generation M5 ‘heritage vehicles’ on the international press launch of this new model a couple of months ago.