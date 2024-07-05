Batur Gt Convertible Is Bentley's Most Expensive Car Yet

Bentley has taken the roof off its ultra-exclusive Batur GT to create its most expensive car yet – and one of the most powerful combustion convertibles to come out of Britain.

The new drop-top is the third bespoke model line from Bentley's Mulliner coachbuilding division, following the coupé on which it is based and the closely related Bacalar barchetta – although unlike the latter, this new model does feature a retractable roof.

Just 16 examples will be built, each featuring extreme levels of personalisation and costing its owner comfortably more than £2 million.