Bay Area City Approves Toyota Dealership With Multiple Floors Of Housing And A Hotel On Top

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday unanimously decided to move forward with Toyota Walnut Creek to explore rezoning six acres north of Ygnacio Valley Road into mixed-use buildings with multiple floors of housing or hotel rooms over auto facilities. Councilmembers Cindy Silva and Cindy Darling, both former city planning commissioners, will head an ad hoc committee working with Toyota on a development agreement with the city.



“I think this is exciting; it’s forward thinking,” said Silva. “It will kickstart the improvements in the North Downtown Specific Plan area.” “It will bring the vision of the future about auto sales and service into Walnut Creek in a way that allows it to be financially viable at the same time meeting some other needs, potentially, that we might have in the transit-oriented environment,” Silva said.



