Be Afraid, Very Afraid: A Majority Of Motorists Fear Self Driving Cars

It’s easy to understand the appeal of self-driving cars, and for a few years, industry investment seemed to suggest that they were an inevitability. As the size of the challenge, and the consequences of over-promising have become more widely known, though, trust in the technology has fallen.

That’s the conclusion that AAA came to after its most recent survey of attitudes towards self-driving cars. Just nine percent of those polled said they would trust a self-driving vehicle, down from 15 percent in 2022. Unfortunately for futurists in the automotive industry, the number of people who were unsure about their feelings towards self-driving cars also fell. That meant that 68 percent of people surveyed said they were actively afraid of the technology – the highest ever recorded under the current methodology.



