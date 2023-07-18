Be Honest: Do You Think You Drive Better Than A Computer?

"If you torture the data long enough, it will confess to anything." This quote is attributed to Ronald H. Coase, a British economist who won the Nobel Prize in 1991. Coase corrected that in a letter to T. Dudley Wallace written in 1975. What he said was: "If you torture the data long enough, nature will confess." In other words, truth will prevail. Ironically, this story about a recent Cruise advertisement admits both versions of Coase's quotation. The autonomous vehicle (AV) company published the full-page ad above in "The New York Times and several local papers" on July 13. Stating that "humans are terrible drivers," the text also disclosed that 42,795 people died in car crashes in the US in 2022. In an apologetic tone, the ad states the people reading it may be good drivers, but many aren't – probably the ones not reading it.



