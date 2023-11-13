Be Honest Now - How Often Do You Speed?

Speeding. We all do it, but are you doing it way more than you even realize? If you’re anything like me, you probably are. I don’t just mean are you driving well above the posted limit on a fast, empty motorway, in the way many of us do. I’m talking about far less egregious transgressions, ones we think are so inconsequential that we almost don’t don’t even consider them illegal.



You might only be traveling a couple of mph or km/h over the posted limit, but you might be doing it on almost every single road when there’s no other traffic ahead of you to force you to regulate your speed. I’ve just had my lawbreaking ways highlighted and it got me wondering: could I go through an entire day without speeding?







