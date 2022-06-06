Bean Counters Tell GM It Won't Challenge RAM TRX Or Ford Raptor Models

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 was expected to be a direct rival to the Ford Raptor and the Ram TRX.

Unfortunately, Chevy's go-faster truck didn't quite meet expectations. While it is an outstanding off-roader, it doesn't reach the same levels of ridiculousness as these hi-po trucks. You wouldn't take it out to go jumping dunes, for example. And it's down on power. Chevrolet was at one point said to be working on a more extreme model, but an insider recently spoke to GM Authority, and that might not be the case after all.



