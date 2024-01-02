Beautician Battles Family For Control Of The Lamborghini Name

We're not billionaires, so there's no way of knowing for sure, but Hollywood and urban legends tell us this kind of drama happens all the time with real-life billionaires. From the looks of it, though, Hollywood has nothing on the latest development within the Lamborghini family.



As any respectable, self-described auto enthusiast will tell you, the Lamborghini family is no longer associated with the Lamborghini marque, as founder Ferruccio sold it to Chrysler in 1987. Lamborghini the automaker is now property of Volkswagen Group through its Audi subsidiary, which bought it from MegaTech, which bought it from Chrysler.



But the Lamborghini name is still an important name because how could it not be? It's on some of the most coveted and expensive supercars in the world.





