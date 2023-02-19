Because Of Tesla's CyberTruck Will Vehicle Design, ALL Go APOCALYPTIC Eventually?

When Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck in 2019, the reaction was immediate and polarizing. Some hailed it as a revolutionary vehicle that would transform the automotive industry, while others dismissed it as a bizarre, ugly, and impractical design that would never catch on.



However, regardless of one's personal opinion on the Cybertruck's aesthetics, it's clear that it represents a significant departure from traditional vehicle design. The angular, futuristic shape of the truck looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, and its all-electric powertrain promises a new era of sustainability and environmental responsibility.



But will the Cybertruck's unique design and features have a ripple effect on the entire industry, leading to an "apocalyptic" shift in vehicle design? While it's impossible to predict the future with certainty, there are several reasons to believe that the Cybertruck could indeed represent a turning point in automotive history.



First and foremost, the Cybertruck's design is driven by practical considerations rather than aesthetics. Unlike traditional vehicles, which are designed to look sleek and stylish, the Cybertruck prioritizes function over form. Its angular, geometric shape is optimized for strength, durability, and cargo capacity, rather than aesthetics.



This shift in focus from aesthetics to functionality is significant because it could signal a broader trend in the industry. As consumers become more concerned with practical considerations such as safety, efficiency, and sustainability, they may demand vehicles that prioritize these features over flashy designs.



Additionally, the Cybertruck's all-electric powertrain is another factor that could drive a shift in vehicle design. With the rise of electric vehicles, designers have more flexibility in terms of vehicle layout and features. Without the need for a bulky internal combustion engine, designers can create vehicles with more interior space, different shapes, and more advanced features.



Finally, the Cybertruck's unconventional design could inspire other automakers to take risks and experiment with new shapes and features. While the Cybertruck's design may not be for everyone, it has certainly captured the attention of the automotive world, and other designers may be inspired to push the boundaries of what's possible.



It's impossible to know for certain what the future holds, the Cybertruck's unique design, all-electric powertrain, and focus on functionality over aesthetics could indeed represent a turning point in vehicle design. As consumers become more concerned with practical considerations and as electric vehicles become more prevalent, it's possible that we could see a shift in the industry towards more unconventional and functional vehicle designs. Whether this shift will be apocalyptic or not remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Cybertruck has captured the world's attention and sparked a conversation about the future of automotive design.



Take a look at the Citroen Oli concept car here at the link and tell us if it's all starting to move designs into CYBERPUNK MODE. And in your opinion will people BUY IN?





























Discuss!









Read Article