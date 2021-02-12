Been Waiting To See Pricing And The Ability To Configure The 2022 Toyota Tundra? The Wait Is OVER!

A lot of people have been waiting for full details on the 2022 Toyota Tundra outside of pics and press releases.



Most have been waiting for the chance to check out all the models and take the configurator for a run to build their potential truck. But also to see the full price and available option lists.



I was playing with it and maybe I missed it but I could NOT find the TRD PRO package to add to my potential build.



It could be right in front of my eyes and I'm just missing it but if you play with it and figure out how to do it please post details in the comments.



Are YOU interested in the new Tundra and if so, WHICH setup would YOU buy?



2022 Toyota Tundra Configurator Link









