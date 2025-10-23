Beleaguered Chipmaker Resumes Supplying Semiconductors To Automakers

Dutch chipmaker Nexperia's Chinese unit has resumed supplying semiconductors to local distributors, according to two people briefed on the matter, having previously halted all shipments when Beijing banned exports following an ownership dispute.
 
But as part of the resumption, which is confined to domestic trade, all sales to distributors must now be settled in Chinese yuan, the people said, whereas transactions had previously only used foreign currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

(Note: Special Hat Tip To Anton Wahlman and his substack: https://autoindustry.substack.com)


