Belgium Traffic Institute Calls For A Ban On Waze Like Apps

A recent study conducted by Vias Traffic Institute in Belgium calls for a ban on police reports in applications like Waze.



The research paper highlights the problems of flagging the location of speed traps on the map and interacting with a mobile application, revealing that users sometimes get a false sense of security and get more fines than drivers not relying on such solutions.



Approximately 37% of Belgian drivers rely on speed camera warning systems, but despite using such solutions, they "report driving more fines for speeding per 10,000 kilometers than drivers without such a system." Vias' theory is that drivers who rely on these apps believe that a speed trap does not exist if it's not flagged on the map, so they can go over the limit without getting a ticket.





