Cupholders are among the most overlooked yet ubiquitous features in modern cars. They're everywhere, from center consoles and door panels to rear armrests and even third-row seating areas. Some vehicles have so many that you'd think automakers were more interested in keeping drinks secure than getting passengers to their destinations. But there was a time when cars didn't have dedicated places for beverages at all. So, when did cupholders become a standard automotive feature, and why did manufacturers start installing them in the first place? The answer involves the rise of drive-in restaurants, changing American lifestyles, and the arrival of the minivan.



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