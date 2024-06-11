Believe It Or Not GM Has Already Sold Over 300,000 EVs In The US

The electric revolution has been slower than many automakers had expected, but momentum continues to build. That’s clear as General Motors has announced they have sold over 300,000 EVs in the United States since the Chevrolet Bolt was launched in late 2016.
 
While that particular model is no longer with us, GM’s electric vehicle lineup has exploded in the past few years as the company has launched the Cadillac Lyriq as well as a host of Chevys including the Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Silverado EV. They’re joined by the GMC Sierra EV and Hummer EV lineup.


