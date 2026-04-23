Believe It Or Not Moran Is Still Alive And Kicking With The New Supersport 400

Morgans typically haven’t relied on masses of power to provide a thrilling driving experience – but that’s all changed with the new Morgan Supersport 400.

Boasting 402bhp and 500Nm of torque, the new Supersport 400 is the most powerful production Morgan to date, providing a healthy uplift over the regular 335bhp Supersport. The 400 should sound a bit more vocal too, thanks to a newly developed high-flow ‘Active Performance Exhaust System’.

Power comes from the same engine as the regular Morgan Supersport, a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six that BMW puts in its non-M models such as the Z4 M40i and M440i as well as the most recent Toyota Supra - used examples of which can be found on the Auto Express Find A Car service from just over £30,000.