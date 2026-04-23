Believe It Or Not Moran Is Still Alive And Kicking With The New Supersport 400

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:10:35 AM

Views : 296 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Morgans typically haven’t relied on masses of power to provide a thrilling driving experience – but that’s all changed with the new Morgan Supersport 400.
 
Boasting 402bhp and 500Nm of torque, the new Supersport 400 is the most powerful production Morgan to date, providing a healthy uplift over the regular 335bhp Supersport. The 400 should sound a bit more vocal too, thanks to a newly developed high-flow ‘Active Performance Exhaust System’. 
 
Power comes from the same engine as the regular Morgan Supersport, a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six that BMW puts in its non-M models such as the Z4 M40i and M440i as well as the most recent Toyota Supra - used examples of which can be found on the Auto Express Find A Car service from just over £30,000.


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Believe It Or Not Moran Is Still Alive And Kicking With The New Supersport 400

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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