The OJ Simpson Bronco chase, which took place on June 17, 1994, remains one of the most iconic moments in American history. The white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings with OJ Simpson in the back seat, led police on a low-speed chase across Los Angeles. This event captivated the nation, with an estimated 95 million people tuning in to watch the spectacle. The chase was so significant that it interrupted the NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets, demonstrating its impact on the American psyche.



In the aftermath of the chase, the Bronco became a symbol of the infamous trial that followed, where Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the murder charges. The vehicle's role in the chase and its connection to such a high-profile case made it a piece of American history. However, the Bronco's fame does not stand alone in the annals of American automotive history.



The Lincoln Continental SS-100-X, also known as the JFK Lincoln, holds the title of the most famous American car. This vehicle was used by President John F. Kennedy and was the car he was riding in when he was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963. The Lincoln Continental SS-100-X, with its open-top design and distinctive presidential appearance, became an iconic symbol of the tragedy and the end of an era.



While the OJ Simpson Bronco is undoubtedly a significant piece of American history, it is eclipsed by the JFK Lincoln in terms of historical and cultural impact. The assassination of President Kennedy was a turning point in American history, and the Lincoln Continental SS-100-X remains a poignant reminder of that event.



The OJ Simpson Bronco, now on display at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, serves as a reminder of a different kind of American history. It represents a moment in time when the nation was captivated by a dramatic chase and a high-profile trial. While it may not hold the same level of historical significance as the JFK Lincoln, it remains a part of the American cultural landscape, a symbol of a time when the nation was glued to their television sets, watching a white Ford Bronco make its way through Los Angeles.

















