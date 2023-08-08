Believe It Or Not The Most Stolen Vehicle In the US In 2022 Isn't A Kia Or Hyundai

Hyundai and Kia were a hit with thieves last year, but a new study from the National Insurance Crime Bureau reveals full-size pickups were the hottest vehicles of 2022.

More than 25 percent of thefts reported last year involved full-size trucks and Chevrolet pickups were the most popular as 49,903 were stolen in the United States. Ford trucks weren’t far behind as 48,175 thefts were reported in 2022. The only other full-size truck to crack the top ten list was from GMC as thieves made off with 16,622 ‘professional grade’ pickups.





