Ben And J. LO DUMP The Mercedes S-Class For This. Can You GUESS What For?

Looks like the power couple said goodbye to the Germans. They had been tooling around in an S-Class previously.Ben Affleck & JLo got a Model S Plaid.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
