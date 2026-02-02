Bentley Answers The Land Rover Defender OCTA with New Bentayga X Concept

The Bentayga might be known as one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale, but hasn’t stopped Bentley building an extreme rough and ready variant called the ‘X Concept’.

As the name reveals, the Bentley Bentayga X Concept is no production vehicle, but the Crewe-based firm does state that it “explores the potential of a more focused off-road Bentley” and that it’s been “developed to stimulate feedback”. We’ll have to wait and see if the X Concept will provide the foundation for a new rival to the likes of the Land Rover Defender OCTA, however.