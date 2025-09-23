Bentley Begins Testing First Ever Urban SUV

Pitched as "the world's first true luxury urban SUV", the unnamed new model will be the shortest Bentley yet, at less than five metres long, and will slot in underneath the Bentayga. It is due to be revealed in the middle of 2026, ahead of customer deliveries getting under way in the second quarter of 2027.

These new images show the SUV's production bodywork for the first time, demonstrating the influence of Bentley's new brand-shaping EXP 15 concept in its monolithic surfacing, bluff proportions and relatively low-slung silhouette.