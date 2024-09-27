Bentley Boss Claims Luxury Car Buyers See EVs As Undesirable

Agent009 submitted on 9/27/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:43 AM

Views : 450 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Bentley only two years ago was committed to launching five electric vehicles this decade on the road to becoming a pure EV brand as soon as 2030. However, the slowdown in EV growth this year has the automaker rethinking those plans.
 
Speaking with Car and Driver in an interview published on Wednesday, Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser said buyers in luxury segments still want gas engines, whether that's as a standalone powertrain or paired with a plug-in hybrid system.
 
"What we see in the luxury market right now (is that) people reject electric cars," Walliser, who only took over the reins at Bentley on July 1, told Car and Driver. "They consider luxury cars only with the combustion engine."


Read Article


Bentley Boss Claims Luxury Car Buyers See EVs As Undesirable

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)