Bentley Boss Claims Luxury Car Buyers See EVs As Undesirable

Bentley only two years ago was committed to launching five electric vehicles this decade on the road to becoming a pure EV brand as soon as 2030. However, the slowdown in EV growth this year has the automaker rethinking those plans.

Speaking with Car and Driver in an interview published on Wednesday, Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser said buyers in luxury segments still want gas engines, whether that's as a standalone powertrain or paired with a plug-in hybrid system.

"What we see in the luxury market right now (is that) people reject electric cars," Walliser, who only took over the reins at Bentley on July 1, told Car and Driver. "They consider luxury cars only with the combustion engine."