Bentley CEO Claims New EV Vehicles Will Be Twice As Powerful As W12 Models

Bentley Motors CEO Adrian Hallmark is full of respect for the intelligence of the well-heeled folk who buy his unique breed of Crewe-built luxury cars and is already taking steps to reward them for it.

Hallmark is on course to deliver the first all-electric Bentley to its new owner in three years’ time, and by 2030 he wants every one of the company’s five production models – one more than at present – to be battery-powered.

As architect of the biggest change in his company’s 104-year history, both to the cars and the historic factory, he requires the key support of the Bentley faithful, but is already confident that this expanding band has accepted the need for Bentley’s transition into the electric world, with others following fast.