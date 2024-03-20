Bentley CEO Claims Sales Dip In 2023 Was Because Rich Don't Want To Show Off In Biden's Economy

Ultra-luxury automaker Bentley sold fewer cars and made less money in 2023 than it did in 2022. In addition to a weak economy and high interest rates, the company's CEO offered a very interesting third reason as to why this happened that sounds a whole lot like him saying the quiet part out loud.



As reported by Reuters, Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark told the press, "We had an uneven performance for the first time in about four years. Even though our customers can still afford our cars... there was a level of emotional sensitivity that slowed down demand."



I'd like to take a moment to recognize the patent hilarity of Bentley's CEO acknowledging the premise of "emotional sensitivity" being a cause of lower Bentley sales on an earnings call. Does emotional insensitivity equate to higher Bentley sales??