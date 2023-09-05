Bentley CEO To Lead Blood Bath At Volkwagen's Software Division

Volkswagen's software arm Cariad is the most hated division of the German car manufacturer. Cariad's problems have led to the delayed launch of the Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron and the derailment of the EV programs, including Project Trinity and Artemis. The problems also caused former Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess to lose his job. It's safe to assume that the new CEO Oliver Blume would not want to share Diess's fate, so he tackled the problem head-on. Blume announced to the current Cariad management team that they would soon be unemployed. The official announcement was shared with the media on Monday. Blume wants Bentley's production boss, Peter Bosch, to turn around the troubled software division Cariad. Bosch will replace Dirk Hilgenberg effective June 1. According to media reports, two other Cariad managers, CTO Lynn Longo and CFO Thomas Sedran, will also be replaced.



