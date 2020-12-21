Bentley CEO Welcomes Control Of Brand By Audi And It's EV Vision

Bentley won’t rush with the development of its first production electric vehicle because the company is not happy with the current battery technologies. The Crewe-based automaker wants its future EVs to “appeal to modern luxury values” and falling under the control of Audi is seen as a positive move by Bentley’s CEO.

Adrian Hallmark is happy with the new internal transfer Volkswagen Group is making by moving Bentley under the control of Audi instead of Porsche. The move, which should "allow for synergies to be achieved as part of the electrification strategy of the two premium brands," will come into effect on March 1, 2021.