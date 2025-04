Bentley has introduced a second plug-in hybrid V8 option to the Continental GT and Flying Spur, with enough power to outpace the previous-generation W12 cars.

The new High Performance Hybrid powertrain joins the ranks as a lower-powered alternative to the existing 771bhp Ultra Performance set-up - but with a huge 671bhp and 686lb ft of torque, it's still good for performance figures that are on a par with some of the most extreme sports cars on sale today.